Traffic regulations in Cuttack for HWC opening event

Police said strict regulation and parking restrictions will be in force from 12 noon till the end of the opening ceremony

BLACKSWAN band during their rehearsal on the eve of HWC opening ceremony at Barabati Stadium

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As Cuttack is all decked up to host the opening ceremony of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at Barabati Stadium, the Commissionerate Police has put in place traffic restrictions for Wednesday.
For parking, police have designated around 11 places in the vicinity of the stadium which include the lower Baliyatra ground, Christian Padia, ground in front of Dayashram, Cambridge School and Xavier School grounds and Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) ground, OCA Club House ground, upper Baliyatra ground and the basketball ground.

The traffic regulation will be in force from 12 noon till the end of the celebratory event, said DCP Pinak Mishra. Vehicles coming from Matamatha side on the ring road will have to take diversion to the right side before Gadagadia temple in order to park their vehicles at lower Baliyatra ground. Only the vehicles having pass can go towards the stadium through the Bamboo Depot Gada. 

While vehicles coming from Howrah Motor and Mastan Dargha square will be diverted to ring road from Girnar hotel square for parking at lower Baliyatra ground, no vehicles will be allowed to go towards the stadium from Chief Justice Bungalow square, CDMO office square and Madhusudan statue.  

Moreover, no vehicles will be allowed to move towards stadium from Fire Station square. These vehicles will have to go via Buxi Bazar square, Chandi Chhak, Kanika Chhak and Biju Patnaik square and park at lower Baliyatra ground. 

Similarly, no vehicles will be allowed to move directly towards stadium from Stewart School, Chandi Chhak, Biju Patnaik squaure and Ananda Bhawan Gada, restriction has been imposed on movement of vehicles towards stadium from Convent School square, PHD square, Killkhana square and Dayashram square.

“A three-fold security system will be in place with deployment of 50 platoon of police, including 200 officers. Security will be beefed up both inside and outside the stadium for the event,” said Mishra. 
Around 40,000, including players and officials from 16 countries and guests from across India, are expected to attend the opening ceremony, which is expected to begin at 3 pm.

Spectators who will be allowed to enter the stadium an hour earlier will be barred from taking water bottles and food packets inside the stadium premises for security reasons, Mishra added. Meanwhile, collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani has announced that all government and private educational institutions in Cuttack shall remain closed after 2 pm on Wednesday in view of the event.

