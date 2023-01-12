Home States Odisha

BJP smells rat in special gram sabha under garb of Hockey World Cup

Harichandan quoted the circular and said the photo of the chief minister is towering over the hockey logo, sample of which was attached with the government order.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The second edition of ‘Dot Fest’ - a part of city festivals to mark FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

The second edition of ‘Dot Fest’ - a part of city festivals to mark FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Wednesday hit out at the state government alleging it is spending money meant for development works in panchayat for promotion of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ahead of the 2024 elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Taking exception to government instruction to collectors, chief development officers of zilla parishads and block development officers for convening special gram sabha in all GPs on the inaugural day of the Hockey World Cup, state BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan said the real motive is to get its approval of the graam sabha to the revised list of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana pending publication since 2019.

“It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host an international sporting event. But our objection is to project the shaky image of this government under the garb of hockey World Cup,” Harichandan said.When panchayats are facing fund constraints for development works, he said, the government has allowed them to spend up to `30,000 out of State Finance Commission grant or own source of revenue on activities like live telecast of opening ceremony by hiring projector screen or TV sets, flex print of the event with picture of the CM at prominent locations.

Harichandan quoted the circular and said the photo of the chief minister is towering over the hockey logo, sample of which was attached with the government order.He said special gram sabha met thrice a year - on January 26, August 15 and October 2 - to discuss important issues of panchayats and giving approval to list of beneficiaries selected under housing schemes.

“We have information that instruction has been issued to all panchayats to get the assent of the gram sabha to the revised list of PMAY beneficiaries which is not published since 2019,” he said.BJP has been demanding that the beneficiaries list should be pasted on the wall of all panchayat offices for public view seeking suggestions and objection before it was approved by gram sabha.

Any deviation from the normal practice will be strongly opposed and his party will be forced to take recourse to gherao all block offices, he cautioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Hockey World Cup Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp