CAMPA steering panel approves annual operation plan of Rs 1086 crore

The steering committee meeting chaired by chief secretary SC Mahapatra said that wildlife management activities extensively being carried out through CAMPA funds are to be closely monitored.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state level steering committee of compensatory afforestation fund management and planning authority (CAMPA) on Wednesday approved an annual plan outlay of Rs 1085.94 crore for 2023-24. The annual plan of operation (APO) mainly focuses on taking up of plantations and other activities like maintenance of old plantations.

Apart from forest protection from fire, the plan proposed wildlife management, relocation of villages from protected areas, forest infrastructure development, training and research, capacity building, strengthening forest IT and GIS, and DGPS survey of all forest areas in the state, said chief executive officer of state CAMPA Pradeep Raj Karat.

Additional chief secretary forest, environment and climate change Mona Sharma said that plan made at district level for combating forest fire will be discussed with collectors concerned for effective control of forest fire and it should be uploaded in public domain. She also suggested to prepare five-year action plan for improvement of forest roads.  

The steering committee meeting chaired by chief secretary SC Mahapatra said that wildlife management activities extensively being carried out through CAMPA funds are to be closely monitored.

