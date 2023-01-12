Home States Odisha

Doctors threaten cease work agitation from Feb 1

The Central government had approved DACP for doctors and scientists as per the sixth pay commission’s recommendations in 2006.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image used for representational purposes(Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the state government hiked the salary of faculty members of medical colleges, Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) on Wednesday threatened to launch a cease work agitation from February 1, demanding promotion and salary at par to Central pay scale.The state body of government doctors alleged that despite several rounds of talks with the state government over the demands of doctors, no step has been taken to fulfil the demands so far.

The doctors said they came forward to provide uninterrupted healthcare services during the Covid-19 pandemic by putting their lives at risk. Though four health secretaries have served the department in last three years and held talks with OMSA four times, the demands continued to remain unfulfilled. Addressing mediapersons here, OMSA president Dr Narayan Rout said the state government has failed to implement dynamic assured career progression (DACP) for the doctors.

The Central government had approved DACP for doctors and scientists as per the sixth pay commission’s recommendations in 2006. Though 18 states have implemented it as promoted doctors at fourth, ninth, 13th and 20th year, the Odisha government introduced a promotion scheme in the guise of DACP to promote doctors at seventh, 14th and 21st year, which is why several young professionals are not interested to join the state cadre, he pointed out.The association also demanded to restructure the Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) cadre and create more posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp