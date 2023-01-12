Home States Odisha

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup trophy tour gets rousing welcome in Cuttack

As per reports, the trophy which was received on Tuesday evening at Kandarpur by government officials was then taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium at Rourkela ahead of the hockey World Cup (File photo) | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup trophy was accorded a rousing welcome during its tour here on Wednesday.The city’s ‘Bhaichara’(brotherhood) was noticed during the tour with leaders of BJD, Congress and BJP taking part in the tour. CMC mayor Subhas Singh, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and BJP’s city unit president Lalatendu Badu were found sitting together on the front of the vehicle carrying the trophy.

School and college students lined up the roads and streets to welcome the trophy. The routes through which the trophy passed too wore a carnival-like atmosphere.As per reports, the trophy which was received on Tuesday evening at Kandarpur by government officials was then taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium.

The trophy tour started from the lower Baliyatra ground on Wednesday morning at 7.00 am, with the first stop at Chandi Mandir, followed by Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College, Buxi Bazar square, Netaji birthplace, Qadam-e-Rasool, Choudhury Bazar, Naya Sadak, Balu bazar, Chandni Chowk and Bell view square.

From Bell view square, the procession then moved to CDA through the Sati Chaura chhak. Then it travelled to Ravenshaw College via through Chahata chhak and Jobra ring road.The trophy then made its way through College Square, Ranihat and reached Barabati stadium via Mangalabag where the trophy was handed over to the concerned officials.

“The enthusiasm was visible in people as we took it to various destinations. People cutting across party lines came forward and welcomed the hockey World Cup trophy on the routes,” mayor Subhas Singh said.
“It is a matter of pride for Cuttack city to host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup’s opening ceremony at Barabati Stadium,” said Moquim.

As per the plan, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had set up 15 fan parks where people watched the opening ceremony event live on big screens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Cuttack
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp