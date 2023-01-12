FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup trophy tour gets rousing welcome in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup trophy was accorded a rousing welcome during its tour here on Wednesday.The city’s ‘Bhaichara’(brotherhood) was noticed during the tour with leaders of BJD, Congress and BJP taking part in the tour. CMC mayor Subhas Singh, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and BJP’s city unit president Lalatendu Badu were found sitting together on the front of the vehicle carrying the trophy.

School and college students lined up the roads and streets to welcome the trophy. The routes through which the trophy passed too wore a carnival-like atmosphere.As per reports, the trophy which was received on Tuesday evening at Kandarpur by government officials was then taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium.

The trophy tour started from the lower Baliyatra ground on Wednesday morning at 7.00 am, with the first stop at Chandi Mandir, followed by Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College, Buxi Bazar square, Netaji birthplace, Qadam-e-Rasool, Choudhury Bazar, Naya Sadak, Balu bazar, Chandni Chowk and Bell view square.

From Bell view square, the procession then moved to CDA through the Sati Chaura chhak. Then it travelled to Ravenshaw College via through Chahata chhak and Jobra ring road.The trophy then made its way through College Square, Ranihat and reached Barabati stadium via Mangalabag where the trophy was handed over to the concerned officials.

“The enthusiasm was visible in people as we took it to various destinations. People cutting across party lines came forward and welcomed the hockey World Cup trophy on the routes,” mayor Subhas Singh said.

“It is a matter of pride for Cuttack city to host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup’s opening ceremony at Barabati Stadium,” said Moquim.

As per the plan, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had set up 15 fan parks where people watched the opening ceremony event live on big screens.

