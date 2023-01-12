Home States Odisha

Gajapati provides lunch to farmers during procurement

Procurement of paddy in Gajapati had started on December 30, 2022. But only a handful of them have sold their produce till January 6, said sources.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers having lunch at a mandi in Gajapati district| Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At a time when farmers from most parts of the state are struggling to sell their produce, the district administration of Gajapati has made arrangement for free lunch for farmers at the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS).

Collector Lingaraj Panda said the vegetarian meals, served at canteens set up at PACS, are prepared by members of women self-help groups. The free canteens are run by Paralakhemundi Regulated Market Committee. The first-of-its-kind initiative in the state is meant to help farmers who bring their produce for sale at mandis from distant villages. 

Procurement of paddy in Gajapati had started on December 30, 2022. But only a handful of them have sold their produce till January 6, said sources. Since the farmers travel from far-off places, we have opened free canteens for their benefit, said secretary of RMC L Raghu Babu. The canteens at the PACS have been functioning since January 7. In the last four days (except Sunday), 144 farmers have been served lunch at the canteens. 

Babu said the women’s self-help groups in the region are being given Rs 60 per meal by the RMC. “We collect the tokens from farmers ask the self-help groups to prepare meals accordingly, he said. 
In addition to meals, farmers are also being provided free soft drinks and clean drinking water at the procurement centres by the RMC. There are 66 mandis in Gajapati district. As many as 14,320 farmers have registered to sell their produce at the mandis. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Gajapati
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp