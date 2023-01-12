Gajapati provides lunch to farmers during procurement

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At a time when farmers from most parts of the state are struggling to sell their produce, the district administration of Gajapati has made arrangement for free lunch for farmers at the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS).

Collector Lingaraj Panda said the vegetarian meals, served at canteens set up at PACS, are prepared by members of women self-help groups. The free canteens are run by Paralakhemundi Regulated Market Committee. The first-of-its-kind initiative in the state is meant to help farmers who bring their produce for sale at mandis from distant villages.

Procurement of paddy in Gajapati had started on December 30, 2022. But only a handful of them have sold their produce till January 6, said sources. Since the farmers travel from far-off places, we have opened free canteens for their benefit, said secretary of RMC L Raghu Babu. The canteens at the PACS have been functioning since January 7. In the last four days (except Sunday), 144 farmers have been served lunch at the canteens.

Babu said the women’s self-help groups in the region are being given Rs 60 per meal by the RMC. “We collect the tokens from farmers ask the self-help groups to prepare meals accordingly, he said.

In addition to meals, farmers are also being provided free soft drinks and clean drinking water at the procurement centres by the RMC. There are 66 mandis in Gajapati district. As many as 14,320 farmers have registered to sell their produce at the mandis.



