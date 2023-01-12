Home States Odisha

Hockey and band: Constable Oram plays both his loves

Hockey and music are the two passions of Budhia Oram (50) of Baghadeka village in Sundargarh district. And he ensures he has both of it in his life.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Hockey and music are the two passions of Budhia Oram (50) of Baghadeka village in Sundargarh district. And he ensures he has both of it in his life.

Being a part of the police band constable Oram remembers his days as a goalkeeper of Odisha’s hockey team while practising for the Republic Day parade at Bhubaneswar. “I played in the team for around six years,” he said. Around 25 years back, he got a job in Odisha Police as constable and is posted at the office of Kendrapara SP. “Apart from hockey , music is my passion,” said he. 

Nowadays Oram is as excited as any other Odia about the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, being held at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. “My district has produced many players who have performed well at international , national and state-level championships. We are thrilled about the World Cup. At present I am rehearsing for the Republic Day parade but I will also watch some hockey matches in the state capital. I am trying to get tickets to watch the matches,” he said. 

Oram said he was given the job of constable by the government 25 years back. As Kendrapara district has no astro-turf field, after joining the service, he gave up hockey. His children too wanted to play the game but could not due lack of facilities in the district, Oram said hoping that India will win the World Cup this time. 

