Malyabanta Mahotsav: ‘Koraput freedom fighters’ contribution immense’

Published: 12th January 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Freedom fighters from undivided Koraput have entered their names in history with immense contribution to Quit India movement, said eminent researcher, writer and retired professor Bijay Kumar Mishra. 

Speaking at a deliberation on ‘Undivided Koraput in the pages of history’, held at Sanskruti Bhawan here on Thursday as part of Malyabanta Mahotsav, scheduled to begin from January 15, he highlighted the contributions of  Saheed Laxman Naik, Tama Dora, Bangaru Devi, Sanu Majhi, Bhagban Khemudu and Radhakrushna Biswasray of the region in India’s freedom struggle. Mishra said the region is proud of sub-collector Akshay Kumar Khemudu, who is the grandson of Bhagban Khemudu. 

Elaborating on Quit India movement, also known as August revolution, Mishra drew a line between the Papadahandi massacre in Nabarangpur district and the Jallianwalabagh massacre.The Quit India movement in Odisha was at its peak towards August, 1942. The revolution took a remarkable form in undivided Koraput district, he said adding incidents like Papadahandi firing in Nabarangpur and Mathili firing in Malkangiri are momentous events in the history of national freedom movement.

Organised by District Council of Culture (DCC) and college coordination committee, the deliberation was inaugurated by collector and DCC chairman Vishal Singh in presence of additional district magistrate Maheswar Chandra Nayak, principal of Balimela College of Science and Technology Amuly Kumar Pradhan and Malkangiri College principal Ashok Kumar Sarangi. 
 

