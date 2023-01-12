Home States Odisha

Odisha’s tryst with FIH Men’s Hockey World echoes across state

Several events like ‘nukkad natak’, dance, rangoli and painting competitions apart from live screening of the celebratory event on LED screen were held as part of the carnival.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The performers’ stage has been decked up at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for hockey World Cup inauguration ceremony to be held on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/JEYPORE/BALANGIR: As FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 got off to a colourful start at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, residents of Sambalpur came out in large numbers to participate in ‘city carnival’, organised by the district administration at Nelson Mandela Chowk here on Wednesday. 

Several events like ‘nukkad natak’, dance, rangoli and painting competitions apart from live screening of the celebratory event on LED screen were held as part of the carnival. Over 1,000 people including school and college students were seen moving in and around the venue in jerseys. Besides, a large crowd was glued to the big screen enjoying the inaugural ceremony. 

Hockey enthusiast, Subrat Amat said, “It is a matter of pride for us that Odisha is hosting the men’s hockey World Cup this time. I was glad to see such huge crowd witnessing the opening ceremony with much enthusiasm in Sambalpur city. The energy here was infectious. The crowd is a sign that the event has succeeded in making hockey more popular in the state. I hope to see the fate of hockey changing after this world cup.” Earlier, on January 4, a mini marathon was organised in the city during the World Cup tour. 

In Jeypore, people watched the inaugural ceremony live in towns and even villages. The event was live-streamed at major intersections and panchayat offices. Braving the winter chill, residents of Semiliguda, Pottangi, Nandapur, Dasmantpur and Laxmipur areas watched the event till late in the evening. “We saw the World Cup hockey  inauguration ceremony for the first time on the LED system installed in our village,” said Dhanu Nayak of Dhanpur village. The district administration had installed LED screens for live streaming of the event at Jeypore stadium and Koraput municipality stadium on the day.

In Balangir too, the event was enjoyed by people in panchayats and urban local bodies. The district level live telecast of the event started at 4 pm in Gandhi Bhawan in Balangir town. This apart, students participated in rallies taken out by colleges to mark the event. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIH Men’s Hockey World Odisha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp