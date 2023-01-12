Odisha’s tryst with FIH Men’s Hockey World echoes across state

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/JEYPORE/BALANGIR: As FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 got off to a colourful start at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, residents of Sambalpur came out in large numbers to participate in ‘city carnival’, organised by the district administration at Nelson Mandela Chowk here on Wednesday.

Several events like ‘nukkad natak’, dance, rangoli and painting competitions apart from live screening of the celebratory event on LED screen were held as part of the carnival. Over 1,000 people including school and college students were seen moving in and around the venue in jerseys. Besides, a large crowd was glued to the big screen enjoying the inaugural ceremony.

Hockey enthusiast, Subrat Amat said, “It is a matter of pride for us that Odisha is hosting the men’s hockey World Cup this time. I was glad to see such huge crowd witnessing the opening ceremony with much enthusiasm in Sambalpur city. The energy here was infectious. The crowd is a sign that the event has succeeded in making hockey more popular in the state. I hope to see the fate of hockey changing after this world cup.” Earlier, on January 4, a mini marathon was organised in the city during the World Cup tour.

In Jeypore, people watched the inaugural ceremony live in towns and even villages. The event was live-streamed at major intersections and panchayat offices. Braving the winter chill, residents of Semiliguda, Pottangi, Nandapur, Dasmantpur and Laxmipur areas watched the event till late in the evening. “We saw the World Cup hockey inauguration ceremony for the first time on the LED system installed in our village,” said Dhanu Nayak of Dhanpur village. The district administration had installed LED screens for live streaming of the event at Jeypore stadium and Koraput municipality stadium on the day.

In Balangir too, the event was enjoyed by people in panchayats and urban local bodies. The district level live telecast of the event started at 4 pm in Gandhi Bhawan in Balangir town. This apart, students participated in rallies taken out by colleges to mark the event.

