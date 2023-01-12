Orissa HC declines to interfere in TTPS closure order

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has endorsed Central government’s order giving permission for closure of the Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS), a unit of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Angul district.

TTPS had sought permission for closure as its lifespan expired on March 31, 2021 as per the norms of Central Pollution Control Board.The union ministry of labour and employment had granted it in its July 12, 2021 order. Subsequently, a review order was also passed on October 18, 2021.

NTPC Men’s Congress President Rama Chandra Khuntia challenged it in a petition filed on October 21, 2021. Senior advocate Jagannath Patnaik and advocate Tarunkanta Pattanayak argued on the petitioner’s behalf.

After perusal of the review order the division bench of Arindam Sinha and Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra said, “We find all contentions of petitioner were dealt with therein. No perversity in the order could be pointed out to us. Petitioner in obtaining the review appears to have got relief.”

The bench said the review order had given the contract workers recognition for the purpose of getting compensation by not referring them as ‘retrenched workmen’. “Thus, the contract workers have an entitlement to compensation, which, if not given to them, can be obtained by resort to appropriate provision in the Act”, the bench observed while disposing of the petition on Monday.

