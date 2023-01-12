Spending increases, Odisha economy on recovery path

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a sign that the state economy is on the path of recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, expenditure on infrastructure sector has increased to 55 per cent by December 31, 2022.Expenditure in the infrastructure sector by December 31, 2021 was 32.7 per cent. The increase in this sector has been 103 per cent, showing that the economy is well on track. Official sources said that spending in overall development sector has increased by 25 per cent which has helped in keeping the growth rate at an optimistic level of 6.5 per cent.

Out of the budget size of Rs 2 lakh crore, programme expenditure was Rs 1 lakh crore, 50 per cent of the budget. The focus of the state government is now on education, health, drinking water, irrigation, rural connectivity, sanitation and urban civic amenities. In line with this, the state government is expected to provide more funds to these sectors in the 2023-24 budget.

Along with infrastructure, spending in agriculture and allied sector till December 31 has been 53.2 per cent of budget estimate as compared to 52.5 per cent previous year. A provision of Rs 20,344 crore was made for the sector in the 2022-23 budget. However, the thrust in agriculture and the allied sector is increasing the income of farmers through encouragement of fisheries and animal rearing, provision of improved marketing infrastructure, price support and crop diversification.

Spending in the social sector including education, health and other departments has also gone up by 46.5 per cent. In the 2022-23 budget, a provision of around Rs 40,000 crore was made for the social sector and it is likely to increase in the 2023-24 budget. Official sources said that the spending in the programme expenditure was 46.3 per cent by year end.Sources, however, maintained that slowing down of funds flow from the Centre has come as a major worry for the government ahead of the budget.

