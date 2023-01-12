Two VSSUT students rusticated, four fined for thrashing final year hostel mate

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Authorities of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla have rusticated two eighth semester B Tech students for one year for allegedly beating up a batchmate in the hostel. A fine of `25,000 each was also imposed on the students along with two others for their complicity in the incident.

The four students are from the eighth semester of IT and Physics departments. While the fine has been imposed on all of them, two were rusticated. As per the order issued by the university, the students have been asked to submit the fine by January 20. During the period of rustication, both the students are not allowed to enter the hostel and university premises and violation of the directive will lead to termination from the university. They also need to submit an undertaking by their parents without fail at the time of reporting to the university after the punishment period.

The fine will be submitted to the Hostel Development Fund and if the students do not pay it, they will not be permitted to continue with their semester and their registration will be cancelled. Further if they are found involved in any indiscipline activities in future, they will be terminated from the university, stated the order.

As per reports, the incident took place on January 7, in the Pulaha hall of residence when the four students allegedly thrashed another final year student, over a trivial issue. The victim sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSR), Burla.

Later, the father of the victim lodged a complaint with the police and the university authorities. Subsequently, a meeting of the disciplinary committee was held on January 9 in which the decision was taken. Earlier in September 2021, as many as 12 students were rusticated from the varsity, including two for a couple of years and 10 others for one year for their involvement in the ragging of a third year B Tech. student of the university. However, later in January 2022, the varsity reduced the punishment of 10 students from one year to six months.



