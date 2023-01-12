Home States Odisha

Two VSSUT students rusticated, four fined for thrashing final year hostel mate

The four students are from the eighth semester of IT and Physics departments. While the fine has been imposed on all of them, two were rusticated. 

Published: 12th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Authorities of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla have rusticated two eighth semester B Tech students for one year for allegedly beating up a batchmate in the hostel.  A fine of `25,000 each was also imposed on the students along with two others for their complicity in the incident.

The four students are from the eighth semester of IT and Physics departments. While the fine has been imposed on all of them, two were rusticated. As per the order issued by the university, the students have been asked to submit the fine by January 20. During the period of rustication, both  the students are not allowed to enter the hostel and university premises and violation of the directive will lead to termination from the university. They also need to submit an undertaking by their parents without fail at the time of reporting to the university after the punishment period. 

The fine will be submitted to the Hostel Development Fund and if the students do not pay it, they will not be permitted to continue with their semester and their registration will be cancelled. Further if they are found involved in any indiscipline activities in future, they will be terminated from the university, stated the order. 

As per reports, the incident took place on January 7, in the Pulaha hall of residence when the four students allegedly thrashed another final year student, over a trivial issue. The victim sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSR), Burla. 

Later, the father of the victim lodged a complaint with the police and the university authorities. Subsequently, a meeting of the disciplinary committee was held on January 9 in which the decision was taken. Earlier in September 2021, as many as 12 students were rusticated from the varsity, including two for a couple of years and 10 others for one year for their involvement in the ragging of a third year B Tech. student of the university. However, later in January 2022, the varsity reduced the punishment of 10 students from one year to six months.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp