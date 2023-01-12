Home States Odisha

Villagers lock school over teacher crunch

A local shop which supplies eggs to the school has stopped doing so as its dues for the last over six months have not been cleared.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Irked over shortage of teachers and infrastructure issues, residents of Kuligaon village in Remuna block of Balasore district locked the  primary school in the area.The villagers alleged students at the school are not only struggling with shortage of teachers, but given sub-standard mid-day meal.

This apart, the students have not been given uniforms yet. The locals said the school, which is being run by two assistant teachers, has six sanctioned posts of teachers including a headmaster. The posts are lying vacant for the last two years at the institution which has 180 students in its rolls.

Owing to poor fund allocation by the district Education department, the children are being served poor quality mid-day meals, they alleged. A local shop which supplies eggs to the school has stopped doing so as its dues for the last over six months have not been cleared.

