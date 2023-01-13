Ahead of first Hockey World Cup match, Rourkela makes way for visitors

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Ahead of the inaugural match of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (BMHS), Rourkela police on Thursday issued a route map and elaborated on security arrangements for effective crowd and traffic management.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth traffic flow, crowd control and maintenance of law and order in the city. At least 56 platoons of police will be deployed during the matches. Two SP rank officers, 11 additional SPs, 21 DSPs, 52 inspectors, 340 SIs/ASIs and 426 home guards will be deployed in and around the venue.

Bhamoo said six parking spaces have been constructed for ticket holders. While gates two and six are meant for general public, gate one will be used by VIPs and gate four kept reserved. Gate five is meant for FIH functionaries and Gate three will be used by delegates and administrative authorities.

The SP advised visitors to avoid carrying coins, bags, food packets, water bottles and helmets inside the stadium. He appealed spectators of nearby areas to try walking to the stadium to avoid rush of vehicles. For ticket holders Mo Bus Service will be free on match days. He called upon operators of commercial vehicles not to fleece visitors rather help enhance the city’s image. He advised people to take help of police helpline number 112 and help desks set up at the stadium.

As per the route map those entering the city through Vedvyas Chowk are required to travel through new Brahmani bridge on NH-143 till Hockey Square. Those entering the city via Hanuman Vatika bypass will have to travel on the ring road towards Chhend Colony where the stadium is located. Similarly those entering the city from Deogaon side are required to take Hecket road. Those coming through Sarna Chowk should travel towards Chhend Colony Chowk on the ring road.

For access to gates 5 and 6 from Chhend Chowk one has to take a left turn and reach the stadium via RIMS Chowk, while for access to gates 2 and 3, one has to drive on the ring road till Space Chowk and take a left turn. From Bondamunda side, access to gates 5 and 6 is allowed through ring road via Bisra Chowk, Hanuman Vatika and Chhend Chowk. Similarly, for access to gates 2 and 3, people have to take the ring road via Aam Bagan Chowk and Space Chowk.

