Berhampur govt ITI wins big at contest on Welded Marvels

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Adding yet another feather in its cap, Berhampur government ITI has bagged the first and second prizes at the National Competition on Welded Marvels-2022 held at Chennai.Sculptures of Mahatma Gandhi and a fish have won the first and second prizes respectively at the contest which was held under the theme ‘Project trash to treasure’. Over 100 teams participated in the competition which was organised by the Indian Institute of Welding and sponsored by M/S Ador Welding Limited, Kolkata.

Principal of the ITI Rajat Panigrahy said the sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi (6 ft X 3 ft and weighing 150 kg) was made by a team led by MR Padhiary. The six feet high and three feet wide sculpture of the fish weighing 120 kg was made by Anil Mishra-led team. Both the sculptures were made from automobile scrap.

Panigrahy, who is known as the scrap man of Odisha, was the mentor of the project. The winning teams will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 at a function scheduled to be held at Trade Centre, Chennai on January 19.

“Recycling is one of the best ways to have a positive impact on the world in which we live. It is vital for environmental health. We must act fast as the amount of waste is increasing. Converting scrap into valuable art pieces is an innovative way to show our concern for the environment. This will encourage masses to reuse, reduce and recycle for a better future,” said Panigrahy.

Art is the most powerful tool of visual communication and has the power to affect viewers’ subconscious minds without hurting their egos.“Our aim is to produce art as social intervention to inspire awe and wonder, to educate and alter attitudes of viewers,” the principal added.Hundreds of sculptures developed by Berhampur government ITI have found place at offices, institutions and museums.

BERHAMPUR: Adding yet another feather in its cap, Berhampur government ITI has bagged the first and second prizes at the National Competition on Welded Marvels-2022 held at Chennai.Sculptures of Mahatma Gandhi and a fish have won the first and second prizes respectively at the contest which was held under the theme ‘Project trash to treasure’. Over 100 teams participated in the competition which was organised by the Indian Institute of Welding and sponsored by M/S Ador Welding Limited, Kolkata. Principal of the ITI Rajat Panigrahy said the sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi (6 ft X 3 ft and weighing 150 kg) was made by a team led by MR Padhiary. The six feet high and three feet wide sculpture of the fish weighing 120 kg was made by Anil Mishra-led team. Both the sculptures were made from automobile scrap. Panigrahy, who is known as the scrap man of Odisha, was the mentor of the project. The winning teams will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 at a function scheduled to be held at Trade Centre, Chennai on January 19. “Recycling is one of the best ways to have a positive impact on the world in which we live. It is vital for environmental health. We must act fast as the amount of waste is increasing. Converting scrap into valuable art pieces is an innovative way to show our concern for the environment. This will encourage masses to reuse, reduce and recycle for a better future,” said Panigrahy. Art is the most powerful tool of visual communication and has the power to affect viewers’ subconscious minds without hurting their egos.“Our aim is to produce art as social intervention to inspire awe and wonder, to educate and alter attitudes of viewers,” the principal added.Hundreds of sculptures developed by Berhampur government ITI have found place at offices, institutions and museums.