Collectors told to keep vigil on BSKY frauds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government recently directed health officials at the state and district level to keep a strict vigil over any fraud in extension of benefits under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to the beneficiaries.Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit asked collectors to adopt zero tolerance against such frauds and take stringent action against the fraudsters under both the Clinical Establishment Act and BSKY enforcement norms.

“Health is a basic human need, and the state government is committed to provide quality healthcare to the people. The flagship scheme BSKY has been rolled out with adequate fund provisions. Any attempt to misutilise the provisions or cheat people in any manner in the name of BSKY will be seriously dealt with,” she warned.

The direction came a day after five persons including the owner and staff of a private hospital in Cuttack were arrested on the charge of embezzling the BSKY funds by duping residents of 42 Mouza area.The Health secretary has advised people either to directly call toll free numbers or contact district coordinators (DCs) and Swasthya Mitras (engaged in private sector BSKY empanelled hospitals) for any query, doubt or help regarding BSKY card, its auto-renewal and use.

District coordinators of BSKY are available at the chief district medical and public health officer (CDM & PHO) office of the district concerned, and Swasthya Mitras are available in empanelled hospitals at BSKY counters.

She has made it clear that no charge is collected for renewal of BSKY card from any card holder. The state government renews all cards automatically every year, and card holders continue to get cashless treatment as per the entitlement without any break.

The families having smart BSKY cards or the families enrolled under the food security schemes are entitled to get the health assurance benefits.

Pandit has directed districts to create wide awareness about the connect points provided under BSKY. The DCs and Swasthya Mitras have also been asked to handhold the people with missionary spirit and support them to get information and treatment.

