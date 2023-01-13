Home States Odisha

Cuttack: Patients rue hike in service charges by SVNIRTAR

The patients alleged that the authorities have hiked service charges for physiotherapy and occupational therapy from January 1.

Published: 13th January 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Over 100 patients and their attendants on Thursday staged dharna in front of Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Olatpur protesting hike in service charges by the institute.

The patients alleged that the authorities have hiked service charges for physiotherapy and occupational therapy from January 1. As per the revised rate, the patients are required to pay Rs 400 for 10 sittings of supervised exercise therapy against Rs 300 earlier. Similarly, they are required to pay Rs 1,000 for 10 sittings of advanced physical therapy, neurological approach, manual therapy approach and hydrotherapy against Rs 800 earlier. Prices in neuro-rehabilitation, developmental disability, intellectual disability and hand rehabilitation have been hiked by Rs 500.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp