Cuttack: Patients rue hike in service charges by SVNIRTAR

CUTTACK: Over 100 patients and their attendants on Thursday staged dharna in front of Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Olatpur protesting hike in service charges by the institute.

The patients alleged that the authorities have hiked service charges for physiotherapy and occupational therapy from January 1. As per the revised rate, the patients are required to pay Rs 400 for 10 sittings of supervised exercise therapy against Rs 300 earlier. Similarly, they are required to pay Rs 1,000 for 10 sittings of advanced physical therapy, neurological approach, manual therapy approach and hydrotherapy against Rs 800 earlier. Prices in neuro-rehabilitation, developmental disability, intellectual disability and hand rehabilitation have been hiked by Rs 500.

