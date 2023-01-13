Home States Odisha

Hockey World Cup trophy tour sparks euphoria in Rourkela

At Vedvyas Chowk, the trophy was welcomed with tribal Karma while over 200 artistes performed Odissi and other dance forms on the new Brahmani Bridge.

Published: 13th January 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:51 AM

Procession of the hockey World Cup trophy at Rourkela on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A wave of euphoria swept the steel city as the trophy of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup (HWC) 2023 arrived at Rourkela on the last leg of its journey on Thursday. The trophy tour culminated at the HWC venue Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium at around 11 pm. Rourkela ADM Subhankar Mohapatra received the trophy near Vedvyas temple complex.

During its journey covering almost all corners of the city, the trophy received rousing welcome at nearly three dozen locations. Joy, fun and enthusiasm filled the air as people from all walks of life cheered the procession. At Vedvyas Chowk, the trophy was welcomed with tribal Karma while over 200 artistes performed Odissi and other dance forms on the new Brahmani Bridge. Around 1,000 women carrying pots on their heads led the procession.

The trophy was also welcomed at the RMC office, local Gurudwara, Utkalmani Government Medical College and Hospital, OSAP campus, National Institute of Technology-Rourkela, Jhirpani church and Koel Nagar Kalyan Mandap. The trophy tour touched at least 45 points of the city.

