Locals oppose eviction for Gobari canal revamp

Eviction of the encroachers from government land is necessary for renovation of Gobari canal.

Locals stand in front of a bulldozer opposing the eviction drive in Kendrapara town

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A drive to evict encroachers for widening of road and renovation of the century-old Gobari canal was met with stiff resistance from locals in Kendrapara town on Thursday.Officials along with police personnel and bulldozers reached the canal side at Baahat, Kakat, Fakirabad, Madhapur and Mirapatana to remove encroachments on the day. But around 200 locals including women gathered at the locations and opposed the drive.

They said the authorities are trying to evict people from the canal side without serving them prior notices. Several of the protestors said they had not built their houses and shops on government land. “The  administration cannot demolish our shops and houses without providing  us proper compensation as we have not encroached upon any government land,” said Sahid Ali of Fakirabad.

The three km long canal side road from Kakata to Santasahi is one of the most congested areas of Kendrapara town and  encroachments have been hindering the task of widening of the road and renovation of the canal. We had come to evict the  encroachers. But we could not pull down many houses and shops  following heavy protests by  local residents,” said additional district magistrate Pitambar Samal.

Eviction of the encroachers from government land is necessary for renovation of Gobari canal. The Water resources department had granted Rs 26.2 crore under Canal Lining and System Rehabilitation  Programme (CLSRP) to renovate the canal last year.  Samal said the eviction drive will be resumed soon.

The 25 km long Gobari canal originates at Gahaga and terminates at Gandakhia village. During the first phase, renovation will be taken up on three km stretch of the canal, said executive engineer of Irrigation department Umesh Chandra Sethi.

