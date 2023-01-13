Naveen visits Olly Land at Kalinga stadium

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday visited Olly Land at Kalinga stadium. Designed beautifully, the Olly Land comprises several fan parks with spectacular lighting installations, eateries for people to enjoy cuisines from across the state and a lot of activities for all to participate in.

The fan parks feature food stalls, festivity, and frolic for the visitors. The zone is aesthetically lit up with a sense of wonder and mysticism. The fan park serves as a place to create unforgettable memories and celebrate hockey.

The chief minister was given a rousing welcome with hundreds of fans keen to catch a glimpse of their leader. He waved to the fans and shook hands with young visitors.From taking selfies with Olly, the official mascot for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, the visitors were soaking in all the fun at the Olly Land.

The Olly Land has been set up at Kalinga stadium, Birsa Munda stadium at Rourkela and Puri beach to take the hockey World Cup fervour across the state. Entry is free from 3 pm to 10 pm on non-match days and for ticket holders on match days till January 29.

Students flown to Rourkela

As many as 133 students of Tapovan High School, Bhubaneswar were flown to Rourkela to experience Birsa Munda hockey stadium and the transformed city. The children had the unique opportunity to travel in a special charter flight to Rourkela. After the stadium visit, they were given a tour of the city and shown how Rourkela had been lit up and transformed.

They were taken to IG Park, Hockey Chowk and various attractive installations that have been decorated for the World Cup.The Birsa Munda stadium will host two matches on Friday when England will take on Wales and home team India will take on Spain.

