NOC delay keeps colleges wanting for affiliation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Degree colleges in Nuapada and Kalahandi are navigating through uncertainty over non-issuance of no objection certificates (NOC), allegedly due to lack of coordination between two western Odisha universities. The colleges including a few government ones are yet to receive no objection from Sambalpur University to come under the fold of new Kalahandi University.Prior to formation of Kalahandi and Rajendra universities in 2019 and 2020 respectively, degree colleges in Nuapada and Kalahandi besides Balangir and Sonepur were affiliated to Sambalpur University.

Subsequently, the Higher Education department asked the Sambalpur University to de-affiliate colleges in Nuapada and Kalahandi and bring them under Kalahandi University, and Balangir and Sonepur colleges under Rajendra University. The department asked Sambalpur University to transfer the pledge money of Rs 1 lakh deposited by each college, to the new affiliating university and issue NOC in favour of de-affiliation and re-affiliation of such colleges at the earliest.

Though Sambalpur University has started returning the pledge money to degree colleges, it is yet to give NOCs to them. There are around 45 degree colleges which were de-affiliated from Sambalpur University to come under Kalahandi University. Sources said while Sambalpur University said NOC is not required after returning the pledge money to the institute concerned, Kalahandi University has mandated its submission as per the directive of the department.

Principal of Khariar Autonomous College which is run by government and had permanent affiliation of Sambalpur University, Tarun Pradhan said Sambalpur University has not given NOC to any of the colleges on the ground that it is not mandatory as the institutions have already been de-affiliated and pledge money returned to them. “However, Kalahandi University is not ready to give affiliation unless the NOCs are deposited with it,” he said. Pradhan added that the Plus III final year students of the college will appear for the final exams in April-May and unless the affiliation is granted, they will not get their registration numbers. “Besides, without affiliation, students are unable to avail any scholarships,” he added.

Governing body member of Khariar Degree Women’s College, another institution without an NOC, Faindam Deo said college authorities will seek court’s intervention if Kalahandi University does not look into the issue at the earliest.With the matter coming to fore on Thursday, the Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena directed the Higher Education department to intervene and resolve the issue at the earliest.Kalahandi University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sanjay Kumar Satapathy did not respond to calls while Sambalpur VC Bidhu Bhusan Mishra, who recently joined, said he will look into the allegation.

