Orissa HC seeks details on cow slaughter and cattle trafficking
Published: 13th January 2023 06:56 AM | Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:56 AM
CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing to August 2 on a PIL seeking formation of a Special Task Force for preventing illegal transportation of cattle and cow slaughter in the state.The court by then expected the state government to come up with details giving break-up of cases of illegal transportation of cattle and cow slaughter registered since 2020.
The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman said the particulars would be relevant for considering the necessity of a Special Task Force. The court was hearing the petition filed by Jayanti Das, a city based social activist in 2021. Advocate BK Ragada made submissions on behalf of the petitioner.
The bench said the state government had filed a counter affidavit with a chart of the total number of cases registered under the “It is however not clear whether these cases pertain to cow slaughter or illegal transportation of animals”, the bench said.