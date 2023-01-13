Home States Odisha

Six-year-old from Odisha sprints 16 km to mark Hockey World Cup

Though around 200 people including women participated in the mini-marathon, Rudra was the centre of attraction as he ran like a dream with his nimble legs showing no signs of tiredness.

Published: 13th January 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rudra Prasad Sethi

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: 17 years after marathon runner Budhia Singh ran 65 km from Puri to Bhubaneswar and created a record, a class one Kendriya Vidyalaya student here attempted a similar feat on Thursday and garnered appreciation.

Six-year-old Rudra Prasad Sethi ran 16 km at a mini-marathon organised from Korukonda to  Malkangiri to celebrate FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 and Malyabanta Mahostav by District Council of Culture and Sports department on the day.

Though around 200 people including women participated in the mini-marathon, Rudra was the centre of attraction as he ran like a dream with his nimble legs showing no signs of tiredness. He had appealed the district administration to allow him to participate in the event on Wednesday.

Rudra’s grandfather B Rabindra, who is a havaldar in Odisha Police said the boy did not achieve the feat in a day. “He has been practising since the age of three,” he said. Running is his passion and he sprints six km a day. Rabindra, who has been coaching Rudra said he wants his grandson  to break Budhia’s record.

Rudra said he is looking forward to participate in the 42 km long marathon race in future.Sub collector Akshay Kumar Khemudu said, “We discovered another Budhia Singh today. The mini-marathon was aimed at sending out the message of unity and brotherhood and promote the hockey World Cup.”
Budhia Singh had entered the Limca Book of Records in 2006 for his achievement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey World Cup FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup FIH Hockey World Cup Hockey World Cup 2023 Odisha
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp