Six-year-old from Odisha sprints 16 km to mark Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: 17 years after marathon runner Budhia Singh ran 65 km from Puri to Bhubaneswar and created a record, a class one Kendriya Vidyalaya student here attempted a similar feat on Thursday and garnered appreciation.

Six-year-old Rudra Prasad Sethi ran 16 km at a mini-marathon organised from Korukonda to Malkangiri to celebrate FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 and Malyabanta Mahostav by District Council of Culture and Sports department on the day.

Though around 200 people including women participated in the mini-marathon, Rudra was the centre of attraction as he ran like a dream with his nimble legs showing no signs of tiredness. He had appealed the district administration to allow him to participate in the event on Wednesday.

Rudra’s grandfather B Rabindra, who is a havaldar in Odisha Police said the boy did not achieve the feat in a day. “He has been practising since the age of three,” he said. Running is his passion and he sprints six km a day. Rabindra, who has been coaching Rudra said he wants his grandson to break Budhia’s record.

Rudra said he is looking forward to participate in the 42 km long marathon race in future.Sub collector Akshay Kumar Khemudu said, “We discovered another Budhia Singh today. The mini-marathon was aimed at sending out the message of unity and brotherhood and promote the hockey World Cup.”

Budhia Singh had entered the Limca Book of Records in 2006 for his achievement.

