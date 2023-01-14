Allow foreigners to enter Srimandir: Governor Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has created a stir by requesting Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and sevayats of Sri Jagannath temple at Puri to allow foreigners into the shrine.

Speaking at a public consultation ‘Odisha Vision - 2036’, organised by Odisha Economics Association in the city on Thursday, the Governor spoke at length about the greatness of the land of Odisha and Shree Jagannath and Goddess Mahalaxmi. He ended his address by suggesting foreigners be given a chance to witness the Trinity.

“Not many would like what I say, but this is my personal opinion. If foreigners can meet Gajapati Maharaj, Jagadguru Shankaracharya and even the servitors of the temple, they should also be allowed to meet the Chakanayana at the shrine,” he said. The Governor’s suggestion, however, has not gone down well with the temple servitors. Senior servitor Binayak Das Mohapatra said the Rath Yatra tradition of Shree Jagannath temple gives an opportunity to people of all religions and caste to witness the Holy Trinity on chariots for three days in a year during Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha.

“Since times immemorial, none other than Hindus have been allowed into the temple because this is a Hindu shrine. But there is also the facility for people of other religions to witness the Patitapabana near Singhadwara. The Governor may have given a personal opinion but the rules of the shrine cannot be changed,” he said.

Working president of Mukti Mandap Biswanath Mishra said the suggestion put forth by the Governor is an extremely difficult one as the temple has its own norms. “However, only Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati can take a call on this, if at all required,” he said. Opinions on the issue by Shankaracharya, who is currently touring Gangasagar and Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb could not be sought.

