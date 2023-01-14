Home States Odisha

Allow foreigners to enter Srimandir: Governor Ganeshi Lal

Working president of Mukti Mandap Biswanath Mishra said the suggestion put forth by the Governor is an extremely difficult one as the temple has its own norms.

Published: 14th January 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Puri, Jagannath Temple

Tourists in front of Srimandir on the last day of 2022 | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has created a stir by requesting Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and sevayats of Sri Jagannath temple at Puri to allow foreigners into the shrine.

Speaking at a public consultation ‘Odisha Vision - 2036’, organised by Odisha Economics Association in the city on Thursday, the Governor spoke at length about the greatness of the land of Odisha and Shree Jagannath and Goddess Mahalaxmi. He ended his address by suggesting foreigners be given a chance to witness the Trinity.

“Not many would like what I say, but this is my personal opinion. If foreigners can meet Gajapati Maharaj, Jagadguru Shankaracharya and even the servitors of the temple, they should also be allowed to meet the Chakanayana at the shrine,” he said. The Governor’s suggestion, however, has not gone down well with the temple servitors. Senior servitor Binayak Das Mohapatra said the Rath Yatra tradition of Shree Jagannath temple gives an opportunity to people of all religions and caste to witness the Holy Trinity on chariots for three days in a year during Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha.

“Since times immemorial, none other than Hindus have been allowed into the temple because this is a Hindu shrine. But there is also the facility for people of other religions to witness the Patitapabana near Singhadwara. The Governor may have given a personal opinion but the rules of the shrine cannot be changed,” he said.  

Working president of Mukti Mandap Biswanath Mishra said the suggestion put forth by the Governor is an extremely difficult one as the temple has its own norms. “However, only Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati can take a call on this, if at all required,” he said.  Opinions on the issue by Shankaracharya, who is currently touring Gangasagar and Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb could not be sought. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srimandir Ganeshi Lal
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp