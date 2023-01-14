Home States Odisha

AOLA team meets lawyers in prison, assures bail soon

The Bar Council of India has also suspended the license to practice of 54 lawyers of the SDBA.

Published: 14th January 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A delegation of All Odisha Lawyers Association (AOLA) on Friday met the lawyers of Sambalpur District Bar Association (SDBA) at the  Sambalpur Circle Jail. The SDBA lawyers were arrested following the violence at the district court complex here on December 12 last year .

Later, the delegation also met the IG, Sambalpur, Deepak Kumar and Sambalpur district collector, Ananya Das over the matter.Chairman of AOLA, Gyana Mohanty said, “We discussed with the lawyers of the SDBA on all the issues. They confirmed that they are being extended all the cooperation in the jail by the jail authorities. We have assured them of all the cooperation.”

He further said, “While the matter is subjudice, we have requested the state government and chief minister to withdraw the cases against the lawyers after they are released.” The lawyers were agitating in a democratic way for the larger interest of people of Western Odisha, he said, adding,  the agitation of the lawyers was genuine. They are lawyers and they give service to society, which should be taken into consideration.

General secretary of the association, Sanjit Kumar Panigrahi said, “We assured the arrested lawyers of the SDBA all the cooperation.  We are now preparing the documents required for their bail.”On December 12, a mob demanding establishment of a high court bench barged into the premises of the Sambalpur district court complex before jostling with the police and ransacked the court besides the chamber of the district judge. Subsequently, the Supreme Court asked the Odisha police to take stringent action, following which 39 persons were arrested, including 30 lawyers and nine others who were part of the mob. The lawyers, who were arrested following the incident, are yet to be released on bail.Their bail pleas were rejected twice. The Bar Council of India has also suspended the license to practice of 54 lawyers of the SDBA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp