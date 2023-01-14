Astro-turf ground ready in Jujumura

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid the euphoria over FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, the Sambalpur administration has completed work on the astro-turf stadium in tribal-dominated Jujumura block.District collector Ananya Das said, “Laying of astro-turf has already been completed. Only a few works relating to electrification of the stadium are underway. However, we have made temporary arrangements to make the stadium usable for players. The inaugural match of the hockey World Cup was also screened at the stadium today.”

Sources said in 2018, a turf removed from the Hockey Complex of Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar was brought to Sambalpur for relaying at Jujumura. However, the decision to relay the old turf was subsequently changed. Later, a new astro-turf was brought for laying on the ground of Jujumura High School which is spread over 4.69 acre.The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) developed the astro-turf fitted hockey ground at an estimated cost of around Rs 5.30 crore.

After several interruptions, work on the hockey ground was expedited last year and the base for laying the astro-turf was completed. The astro-turf was finally laid in the first week of January this year.Hockey is hugely popular in Jujumura, Jamankira, Kuchinda, Naktideul and Rairakhol blocks of the district. In Jujumura, around 50 teams participate in the rural hockey tournament organised every year. But due to lack of infrastructure, many talented hockey players were deprived of proper training and unable to hone their skills.

Sources said work on another astro-turf hockey ground is also underway in Bamra block of the district.

Ahead of the World Cup, the administration actively promoted hockey in the district. Several block and district-level competitions have been organised in Sambalpur since the last one month.The World Cup trophy tour was also held amid much fanfare here.

