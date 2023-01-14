Home States Odisha

Dense fog to occur in parts of Odisha

The regional Met office said there will be no major change in minimum temperature for the next four days.

Published: 14th January 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued dense fog warning for a few places in Odisha for two days.Dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Cuttack, Khurda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts on Saturday morning. The national weather forecaster predicted dense fog at one or two places in Cuttack, Khurda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Angul and Dhenkanal districts on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

While shallow to moderate fog is expected at a few places in the state for three days, shallow to moderate fog may occur at a few places in coastal districts along with Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal on Saturday morning.

Similarly, a few places in Cuttack, Khurda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar districts may experience shallow to moderate fog between Saturday night and Sunday morning.  “A few places in the state may experience fog due to moisture availability and clear sky conditions,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

The regional Met office said there will be no major change in minimum temperature for the next four days. Meanwhile, isolated places in Cuttack and eight other districts are expected to receive light rainfall on January 17 under the influence of western disturbance. A drop in minimum temperature is expected once the western disturbance passes, said Das.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp