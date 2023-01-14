Dense fog to occur in parts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued dense fog warning for a few places in Odisha for two days.Dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Cuttack, Khurda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts on Saturday morning. The national weather forecaster predicted dense fog at one or two places in Cuttack, Khurda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Angul and Dhenkanal districts on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

While shallow to moderate fog is expected at a few places in the state for three days, shallow to moderate fog may occur at a few places in coastal districts along with Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal on Saturday morning.

Similarly, a few places in Cuttack, Khurda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar districts may experience shallow to moderate fog between Saturday night and Sunday morning. “A few places in the state may experience fog due to moisture availability and clear sky conditions,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

The regional Met office said there will be no major change in minimum temperature for the next four days. Meanwhile, isolated places in Cuttack and eight other districts are expected to receive light rainfall on January 17 under the influence of western disturbance. A drop in minimum temperature is expected once the western disturbance passes, said Das.

