Excise sleuths seize Rs 80 lakh from Kolkata bound bus

Published: 14th January 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Excise officials seized Rs 80 lakh from a private bus and detained a person from West Bengal during a raid to check ganja smuggling ar Tangi toll plaza in Cuttack district on Thursday night. The 34-year-old man was identified as Sukumar Sahoo of Medinapur in West Bengal.

As per reports, staff of Cuttack Excise Mobile Unit were checking the Kolkata-bound private bus ‘Indrani’ at Tangi Toll Plaza when they stumbled upon the huge cash wrapped in four paper packets. The packets were reportedly being carried by Sahoo, who was travelling from Cuttack to West Bengal.  

“We checked the private bus as part of ganja crackdown and came upon Sahoo who was carrying Rs 80 lakh cash wrapped in four paper packets. Presuming the cash to be proceeds from sale of ganja or other narcotic substances, we detained him for further investigation,” said excise inspector Srikant Datta.

During interrogation, Sahoo said he was staying at sector 7, CDA with his brother-in-law Naba Sahoo who runs a jewellery business at Balu Bazaar. Sahoo said he was carrying his brother-in-law’s money while confessing it as black money. The accused also confessed to have carried cash amounting to Rs 50 lakh and Rs 60 lakh earlier, added Datta.

Sahoo could not produce necessary documents to support his claim. “We handed him over to Tangi police along with the seized cash for further investigation,” Datta said. Tangi IIC Suchitrabirjya Das said since the seized cash is black money, a letter has been issued to Income Tax department to take up the case for investigation. The accused will be released on personal bond and the Income Tax Department officials are likely to reach the police station by Monday for taking up the case, said Das.

