International Food Fest to add flavour to hockey carnival

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The International Food Festival, to be organised in the state capital from Sunday, will not only add flavours to the ongoing Hockey carnival in the city but will also convey a strong message against use of single-use plastic for a sustainable lifestyle.

The food festival, to be a part of key events of city festival ‘Dot Fest’ to be organised from January 15 to 29, will have around 35 stalls, including six international ones where food enthusiasts will get the opportunity to indulge their taste buds in culinary delights from 16 countries and 24 states.

The festival will also feature four government stalls offering a variety of cuisines and witness participation of Millet Mission and Koraput Coffee. Around 80 to 90 varieties of international cuisines from the 16 hockey World Cup participating countries will be served in international stalls.

Labour commissioner N Thirumala Naik, the nodal officer for DoT Fest, said the event has been organised in partnership with the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha. Hemant Oberoi, the executive chef of Taj Hotels having more than 42 years of experience has curated the menu for the festival. His suggestions have been incorporated to make the food festival a grand success.

Naik said keeping in view India’s mission to eradicate use of single-use plastics, its use has been restricted in the festival. “Instead of single-use plastic cutlery, we will use biodegradable materials for serving food at the festival,” he said.

