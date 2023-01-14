Makar Sankranti revelry begins in Mayurbhanj as people pray, eat, make merry

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: People across Mayurbhanj district have geared up to usher in Makar Sankranti, one of the most important festivals celebrated in the district, with every house indulging in making special delicacies and observing typical rituals.

Besides pithas (pancakes made with rice), every house makes ‘Makar Chaula’, a typical preparation made of raw rice, coconut scrapings, banana and sugar, which is then offered to Sun God early in the morning before being partaken by all family members.

As per tradition, tribals wear new clothes, paint their houses and pray nature god for conservation of forest and environment. They also take part in games alongside a bonfire early in the morning on the first day of the three-day festival. Also termed ‘Kuma’, it is believed that those who take bath in the river on the day are relieved of past sins.

A young girl of Chandua village Phulamani Mohanta said the Kudumi-Mohanta community, she belongs to, celebrates ‘Tusu parab’ during Makar Sankranti. Traditionally the young girls of the community worship idol of Tusu Devi and immerse her in a river or tank while singing songs. Founder of Kudmi Sena Jaimuni Mohanta said while different communities worship Sun God, the young girls of Kudumi Mohanta community worship Tusu Devi.

Kameswar Rana of Baripada town who makes Tusu idols said earlier the young girls used to procure small idols but now they prefer bigger ones as the community joins the celebrations.During the festival, most people engage in gambling and rooster fights which are conducted outside the village during this time.

BARIPADA: People across Mayurbhanj district have geared up to usher in Makar Sankranti, one of the most important festivals celebrated in the district, with every house indulging in making special delicacies and observing typical rituals. Besides pithas (pancakes made with rice), every house makes ‘Makar Chaula’, a typical preparation made of raw rice, coconut scrapings, banana and sugar, which is then offered to Sun God early in the morning before being partaken by all family members. As per tradition, tribals wear new clothes, paint their houses and pray nature god for conservation of forest and environment. They also take part in games alongside a bonfire early in the morning on the first day of the three-day festival. Also termed ‘Kuma’, it is believed that those who take bath in the river on the day are relieved of past sins. A young girl of Chandua village Phulamani Mohanta said the Kudumi-Mohanta community, she belongs to, celebrates ‘Tusu parab’ during Makar Sankranti. Traditionally the young girls of the community worship idol of Tusu Devi and immerse her in a river or tank while singing songs. Founder of Kudmi Sena Jaimuni Mohanta said while different communities worship Sun God, the young girls of Kudumi Mohanta community worship Tusu Devi. Kameswar Rana of Baripada town who makes Tusu idols said earlier the young girls used to procure small idols but now they prefer bigger ones as the community joins the celebrations.During the festival, most people engage in gambling and rooster fights which are conducted outside the village during this time.