Odisha govt delists Cuttack hospital for BSKY fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has de-empanelled a private hospital in Cuttack following allegations of irregularities in Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).Five employees of the hospital, including its owner, were arrested a couple of days back for allegedly embezzling BSKY funds. This is for the first time that a hospital has been de-empanelled for allegedly committing fraud in the state scheme.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the alleged irregularities in the flagship health assurance scheme by South Point Hospital at Cuttack have been taken seriously by the state government. “The hospital has been de-empanelled and a ‘swasthya mitra’ deployed at the facility for helping patients avail treatment under the scheme disengaged. Police have taken action as per law,” she said.The department has asked the district administration to shift the patients to appropriate empanelled private hospitals or government facilities.

