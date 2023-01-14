Residential school students to get wellness expenses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to provide medical expenses to the students residing in residential schools and hostels under the administrative control of ST and SC Development department.As per an order issued by the department, the students will get Rs 200 each per annum towards their health and wellness expenses.

The fund will be allotted to the district welfare officers (DWOs).On receipt of the allotment from the department, the order stated, the DWOs will sanction the grant school/hostel wise and release it to the headmaster/superintendent concerned.

The headmasters/superintendents have been directed to spend the sanctioned grant for first aid kit, including cotton, bandage, band-aid, scissors, thermometer, distilled water, Dettol, pain balm/spray, ORS sachets, antiseptic solution/cream and gloves.

They can also purchase medicines that are not available in the nearby health centres free of cost and meet the travel expenses of sick boarders from hostel to the nearest health centre and to referred hospitals apart from other incidental expenses related to health, wellness and medical requirements.The school authorities have been asked to maintain the records at the respective school and hostel level for inspection and future audit.

