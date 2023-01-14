Saltwater crocodile count rises in Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The population of saltwater crocodiles has gone up in Bhitarkanika National Park with the annual census putting the head-count at 1,793.The authorities of Bhitarkanika, home to the largest population of estuarine crocodiles, had carried out the enumeration drive from January 10 to 12 in all the creeks and rivers within the park and its nearby areas. Of the 1,793 crocodiles, 20 are albinos. The 2022 census had pegged the crocodile count at 1,784.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika Adhir Behera said 22 teams were formed to count the crocodiles. The census was carried out under the supervision of wildlife personnel. The enumerators assisted by trained forest staff and herpetologists including noted crocodile researcher Dr Sudhakar Kar covered Bhitarkanika river system besides the creeks, water inlets and nullahs.

“During the census, we sighted 569 hatchlings (two feet long), 388 yearlings (2-3 feet), 325 juveniles (3-6 feet), 166 sub-adults (6-8 feet) and 345 adults crocodiles (over 8 feet). Last year, we had sighted 564 hatchlings, 378 yearlings, 338 juveniles, 158 sub-adults and 346 adult reptiles,” informed Dr Kar who led the 22 teams.

Spotlights and GPS were used to count the saltwater crocodiles. “GPS helped us to map the exact location of the crocodiles. We also used photographic interpretation during the census through digital cameras with the exact date and time of the locations of the reptiles. The researchers then used the pictures to measure the length and age of the crocodiles. The total length of a crocodile is 7.5 times the length of its head. Through photos of the heads, we easily measured the length of the reptiles,” informed Dr Kar.

Field data on day/night and eye shine counts were also used during the reptile census, he added. The saltwater crocodiles of Bhitarkanika are one of the successful projects which started in 1975 as a collaboration between Ministry of Forest and Environment and UNDP. This is the only saltwater crocodile breeding project where population monitoring is carried out on an annual basis.

