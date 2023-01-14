Home States Odisha

Saltwater crocodile count rises in Bhitarkanika

Of the 1,793 estuarine crocodiles sighted during the annual census, 20 are albinos

Published: 14th January 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

A saltwater crocodile sighted in Bhitarkanika National Park | express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The population of saltwater crocodiles has gone up in Bhitarkanika National Park with the annual census putting the head-count at 1,793.The authorities of Bhitarkanika, home to the largest population of estuarine crocodiles, had carried out the enumeration drive from January 10 to 12 in all the creeks and rivers within the park and its nearby areas. Of the 1,793 crocodiles, 20 are albinos. The 2022 census had pegged the crocodile count at 1,784.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika Adhir Behera said 22 teams were formed to count the crocodiles. The census was carried out under the supervision of wildlife personnel. The enumerators assisted by trained forest staff and herpetologists including noted crocodile researcher Dr Sudhakar Kar covered Bhitarkanika river system besides the creeks, water inlets and nullahs.

“During the census, we sighted 569 hatchlings (two feet long), 388 yearlings (2-3 feet), 325 juveniles (3-6 feet), 166 sub-adults (6-8 feet) and 345 adults crocodiles (over 8 feet). Last year, we had sighted 564 hatchlings, 378 yearlings, 338 juveniles, 158 sub-adults and 346 adult reptiles,” informed Dr Kar who led the 22 teams.

Spotlights and GPS were used to count the saltwater crocodiles. “GPS helped us to map the exact location of the crocodiles. We also used photographic interpretation during the census through digital cameras with the exact date and time of the locations of the reptiles. The researchers then used the pictures to measure the length and age of the crocodiles. The total length of a crocodile is 7.5 times the length of its head. Through photos of the heads, we easily measured the length of the reptiles,” informed Dr Kar.

Field data on day/night and eye shine counts were also used during the reptile census, he added. The saltwater crocodiles of Bhitarkanika are one of the successful projects which started in 1975 as a collaboration between Ministry of Forest and Environment and UNDP.  This is the only saltwater crocodile breeding project where population monitoring is carried out on an annual basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhitarkanika Saltwater crocodile crocodile
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp