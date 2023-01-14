Home States Odisha

Sambalpur: Class 10 boy jumps off flyover

According to sources, the incident took place when the boy, identified as Clifford Kujur, was returning home from school after appearing his last paper of  the pre-board examination.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A Class 10 student of a private school of Sambalpur sustained critical injuries after he allegedly jumped-off the Dhuchrapara-Kacheri chowk flyover and fell on to the road at Laxmi Talkies Chowk under Town police station area of the city on Friday afternoon.According to sources, the incident took place when the boy, identified as Clifford Kujur, was returning home from school after appearing his last paper of  the pre-board examination.

Inspector in-charge of  Town police station, Prakash Karna said, the eyewitnesses said that the boy on a bicycle, suddenly jumped off the flyover. However, the matter is under investigation. The boy is not in a condition to talk now. Further details can be ascertained only after we record his statement.

After falling from the flyover, the boy was first rushed to the district headquarters hospital. He was later referred to VIMSAR, Burla after his condition deteriorated. Until last reports came, the boy was in a critical condition.

