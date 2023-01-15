Home States Odisha

5T secy seeks plan for developing Vedavyas

Located on the confluence of Koel and Sankha rivers, Vedavyas Peetha is a major pilgrimage site of the state.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

5T secretary VK Pandian at Vedavyas Peetha on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: 5T secretary VK Pandian on Saturday urged the district administration of Sundargarh to prepare a detailed development plan for Vedavyas Peetha near Rourkela. During his visit to steel city, Pandian held discussions with members of the temple trust board, sevayats and locals and urged the collector to prepare a plan for the shrine in line with the 5T initiative of the state government within 15 days. The plan will be presented before  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for approval. Located on the confluence of Koel and Sankha rivers, Vedavyas Peetha is a major pilgrimage site of the state.

There are three temples - two dedicated to Lord Shiva and one to Lord Rama in Vedavyas Peetha. A vedic ashram and a Gurukula are added attractions of the place. Focus would be laid on improvement of Swargadwar, improvement of the river front, development of various infrastructure facilities for visitors and construction of yatri niwas along with light and sound system.

Since people from across the state and outside visit the famous Peetha everyday, the state government has decided to develop its surrounding areas and create amenities for pilgrims and visitors, the 5T secretary said. He was accompanied by Sports secretary R Vineel Krishna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp