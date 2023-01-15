5T secy seeks plan for developing Vedavyas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: 5T secretary VK Pandian on Saturday urged the district administration of Sundargarh to prepare a detailed development plan for Vedavyas Peetha near Rourkela. During his visit to steel city, Pandian held discussions with members of the temple trust board, sevayats and locals and urged the collector to prepare a plan for the shrine in line with the 5T initiative of the state government within 15 days. The plan will be presented before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for approval. Located on the confluence of Koel and Sankha rivers, Vedavyas Peetha is a major pilgrimage site of the state.

There are three temples - two dedicated to Lord Shiva and one to Lord Rama in Vedavyas Peetha. A vedic ashram and a Gurukula are added attractions of the place. Focus would be laid on improvement of Swargadwar, improvement of the river front, development of various infrastructure facilities for visitors and construction of yatri niwas along with light and sound system.

Since people from across the state and outside visit the famous Peetha everyday, the state government has decided to develop its surrounding areas and create amenities for pilgrims and visitors, the 5T secretary said. He was accompanied by Sports secretary R Vineel Krishna.

