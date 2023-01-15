Home States Odisha

Charged fence kills adult elephant in Athagarh

Locals blamed negligence on the part of forest dept for electrocution

Published: 15th January 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A tusker was electrocuted to death after it came in contact with electricity line passing through GI wires illegally fenced around a sugarcane field at a village under Khuntuni range of Athagarh forest division on Saturday.The fresh case of electrocution has belied claims that elephant movement is studiedly monitored.

The adult tusker was aged between 30 and 40 years. Its trunk bore a deep cut, apparently impact of the tusker coming in contact with live electricity. The charged peripheral fencing was around a sugarcane field near Kaduanuagan of Gobara gram panchayat of Athagarh.

The carcass was detected within 30 minutes of the electrocution. While both the tusks have been seized, Fagu Sahu, owner of the sugarcane field, has been taken into custody, informed Athagarh divisional forest officer JD Pati.Forest officials claimed they had tracked the tusker inside Sankhapoi jungle adjacent to Dhenkanal border till 6 am.

Due to unavailability of food in the forest, the tusker apparently had come out of the jungle and reached the sugarcane field at about 8.30 am where it fell to the charged GI wire fence by the farmer to protect his sugarcane field.

Though the jumbo managed to get out after coming in contact with the killer GI wire, it struggled and collapsed in the paddy field adjacent to the sugarcane farm and succumbed. Local eyewitnesses said the tusker apparently was trying to go back into jungle but failed.

Locals blamed negligence on the part of forest department for electrocution of the tusker. “If movement of elephants was being tracked, how did this one escape their notice,” said a local.Khuntuni forest range officer Nilamadhab Sahu is on leave, several field staffs are not performing their duties properly in five sections resulting in man-elephant conflict, locals alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp