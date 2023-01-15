Five detained for killing man over ‘sorcery’

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Five persons of Kalahandi’s Kumudapadar village were detained on Friday for allegedly killing a man suspecting him to be practising sorcery. The accused were identified as Sridhar Nundruka, Kesab and three others.Bissamcuttack SDPO Akash Sahu said the deceased Bibhisana Nundruka had gone missing since January 1.

His family initially thought he had gone to a relative’s place but when they did not find him there, they lodged a missing complaint on January 6. On Friday while searching the area where the feast had taken place, the family sensed a foul smell emanating from the area and informed police. Soon police along with a scientific team and sniffer dog reached the spot and recovered the decomposed body and sent it for autopsy to Koraput, he added.

