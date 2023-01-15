Home States Odisha

Five detained for killing man over ‘sorcery’

On Friday while searching the area where the feast had taken place, the family sensed a foul smell emanating from the area and informed police.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Witchcraft, Black magic

For representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Five persons of Kalahandi’s Kumudapadar village were detained on Friday for allegedly killing a man suspecting him to be practising sorcery. The accused were identified as Sridhar Nundruka, Kesab and three others.Bissamcuttack SDPO Akash Sahu said the deceased Bibhisana Nundruka had gone missing since January 1.

His family initially thought he had gone to a relative’s place but when they did not find him there, they lodged a missing complaint on January 6. On Friday while searching the area where the feast had taken place, the family sensed a foul smell emanating from the area and informed police. Soon police along with a scientific team and sniffer dog reached the spot and recovered the decomposed body and sent it for autopsy to Koraput, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sorcery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp