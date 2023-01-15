Golden grass for Ranveer Singh, Sambalpuri for Disha Patani

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Golden grass artisans of Kendrapara prepared a special gift for Bollywood star Ranveer Singh who was a part of the grand opening ceremony of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Cuttack. A handloom saree with Olchiki print was presented to Ranveer in a dokra infused golden grass box that was prepared by women artisans. The 12-inch box designed along with dokra, was among 200 products that the women artisans had sent to the state government for gifting the dignitaries.

The products have been developed under the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) project of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Currently, 3,100 golden grass artisans of 35 villages in Kendrapara are being trained under SANKALP. Not only are they being provided design development training but their products are being marketed across the country by the Handlooms and Handicrafts department.While actress Disha Patani was presented a Sambalpuri stole, the department has readied brass and silver filigree replicas of the World Cup trophy to be presented to players and other dignitaries as gift.

