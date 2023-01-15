Home States Odisha

Golden grass for Ranveer Singh, Sambalpuri for Disha Patani

The 12-inch box designed along with dokra, was among 200 products that the women artisans had sent to the state government for gifting the dignitaries.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Golden grass artisans of Kendrapara prepared a special gift for Bollywood star Ranveer Singh who was a part of the grand opening ceremony of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Cuttack. A handloom saree with Olchiki print was presented to Ranveer in a dokra infused golden grass box that was prepared by women artisans. The 12-inch box designed along with dokra, was among 200 products that the women artisans had sent to the state government for gifting the dignitaries.

The products have been developed under the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) project of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Currently, 3,100 golden grass artisans of 35 villages in Kendrapara are being trained under SANKALP. Not only are they being provided design development training but their products are being marketed across the country by the Handlooms and Handicrafts department.While actress Disha Patani was presented a Sambalpuri stole, the department has readied brass and silver filigree replicas of the World Cup trophy to be presented to players and other dignitaries as gift.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Disha Patani Hockey World Cup
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp