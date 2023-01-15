Jajpur: Two dead, five hurt in road mishap

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two persons died and five others sustained grievous injuries when a car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Mulapala Chhak on National Highway 16 within Kuakhia police limits of Jajpur district here on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Biswajit Maiti and Diptaprabha Panda from Erasama in Jagatsinghpur district.

Sources said the mishap occurred during the wee hours of the day while the seven were on way to Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district to visit the shrine of Goddess Tarini.On being informed Kuakhia police reached the spot and rescued the five injured after which they were taken to the Dharmasala community health centre for treatment. Of the five, three were critical and shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

