KCR offers ex-Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang, son to join BRS

Sishir who accompanied his father during the meeting with the Telangana chief minister told media that it was a courtesy call.

BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The meeting between Telangana Chief Minister and founder of Bharat Rashtra Samithi K Chandrasekhar Rao and former chief minister Giridhar Gamang in Hyderabad on Friday has given rise to speculation to the latter joining the newly formed party.

The meeting assumes significance as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is seeking to expand its footprint beyond Telangana. Sishir who accompanied his father during the meeting with the Telangana chief minister told media that it was a courtesy call.

He said his father and KCR were ministers in cabinet of UPA government led by Manmohan Singh in 2004. “We have gone on the invitation of the Telangana chief minister who is an old friend of my father. We discussed several issues.

