Home States Odisha

Let there be light, cry Mahakalapada villagers

Demanding electricity, residents have begun a dharna in front of the district collectorate since Friday.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Mahakalapada village sitting on dharna in front of the collectorate I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Nothing could be more ironic that when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, Mahakalapada village under Bari block of Jajpur district has remained in dark after sunset in the absence of electricity supply. Demanding electricity, residents have begun a dharna in front of the district collectorate since Friday.

Sources said the hamlet coming under the jurisdiction of the section office of Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) at Indupur in Kendrapara district, has not been able to draw the attention of the political leaders nor administration officials.

“It becomes very difficult during the night. We either burn candles or lamps but when it is windy, even keeping the hearths burning becomes difficult,” said a villager Subhadra Mallick.

“Due to non-availability of electricity, students use kerosene lamps to study. With every election, we hope of this problem getting solved but there has been no improvement in our situation so far,” rued another local Mahendra Mallick.

Another resident Ashalata Mallick informed the administration was apprised of the situation many time in the past but their problem remains unresolved. “Students are the worst sufferers due to the unavailability of electricity,” she added.

Sub-collector Niranjan Behera said the executive engineer of CESU at Kendrapara has been directed to start electrification work in the village soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp