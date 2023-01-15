Let there be light, cry Mahakalapada villagers

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Nothing could be more ironic that when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, Mahakalapada village under Bari block of Jajpur district has remained in dark after sunset in the absence of electricity supply. Demanding electricity, residents have begun a dharna in front of the district collectorate since Friday.

Sources said the hamlet coming under the jurisdiction of the section office of Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) at Indupur in Kendrapara district, has not been able to draw the attention of the political leaders nor administration officials.

“It becomes very difficult during the night. We either burn candles or lamps but when it is windy, even keeping the hearths burning becomes difficult,” said a villager Subhadra Mallick.

“Due to non-availability of electricity, students use kerosene lamps to study. With every election, we hope of this problem getting solved but there has been no improvement in our situation so far,” rued another local Mahendra Mallick.

Another resident Ashalata Mallick informed the administration was apprised of the situation many time in the past but their problem remains unresolved. “Students are the worst sufferers due to the unavailability of electricity,” she added.

Sub-collector Niranjan Behera said the executive engineer of CESU at Kendrapara has been directed to start electrification work in the village soon.

