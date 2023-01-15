NHRC to investigate ‘fake’ police encounter

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decided to investigate the alleged fake encounter of two civilians at Boipariguda in Koraput district.Koraput police had gunned down two tribals in Malipadar forests under Boipariguda limits on November 11 which was later alleged to be a fake encounter after the family members of slain tribals asserted that the two were daily wagers.

Acting on a petition, the apex human rights panel has asked its director general (investigation) to examine the records/reports available on the case and submit the findings within four weeks.Earlier, reports were sought from the DG of Police and collector and SP of Malkangiri on the alleged fake encounter. Though all reports are yet to be received, the commission in its recent order stated that the case required to be analysed by the investigation division on the existing materials to come to the conclusion whether there is any violation of human rights by any public servant.

The two tribals killed in the ‘encounter’ were Dhana Khamar of Sargiguda village under Malkangiri police limits and Jaya Kumar Nag of Nuagada under Kosagumuda police limits in Nabarangpur. Alleging that the police had branded them as Maoists to give it an impression of encounter, petitioner Radhakanta Tripathy had moved the NHRC for justice.

The commission has also received another complaint from an activist Sagar Jena and an intimation from the superintendent of Kantabanji sub-jail regarding the death of high profile under trial prisoner Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case. Sahu was found hanging from the kitchen window of Kantabanji sub-jail on December 20.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the NHRC has directed the Balangir collector and SP and superintendent of Kantabanji sub-jail to send the magisterial enquiry report, crime branch report along with the postmortem and other enquiry reports within six weeks.The commission has also asked its registrar to take up the matter with the Odisha State Human Rights Commission to inquire whether they have taken cognizance of the case of death in jail custody.

