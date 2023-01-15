Home States Odisha

Orissa HC orders CB probe into Bhadrak College scam

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Bhadrak College scam involving mismanagement and misappropriation of money has taken a new turn with the Orissa High Court ordering a CID-Crime Branch probe into it.The scandal had surfaced with the filing of a complaint case with the sub divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM), Bhadrak in 2016. On July 2, 2022 the SDJM directed the IIC of Bhadrak Rural Police Station to conduct a probe and submit the investigation report. Subsequently, the probe report was submitted, which gave a clean chit.

However, one Bikash Ranjan Jena filed a petition questioning the outcome of the probe. The investigating officer submitted his report without proper investigation and in a shoddy manner, the petition alleged.While disposing of the petition on Thursday the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “The issue in this case pertains to some of the people, who are at helm of the affair of the college and there is allegation of misappropriation of money and mismanagement in the affairs of the said college, which adversely affects the functioning of the college and might limp the functioning of the college.”

“In such view of serious allegation made against the management especially the mismanagement of fund and misappropriation of funds, let the matter be handed over to the Superintendent of Police, CID-CB, Cuttack to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter within a period of three months from today,” Justice Panigrahi said.

