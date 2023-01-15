Pongal celebrated in Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rangoli, traditional bonfire and cultural shows marked the beginning of three-day Pongal festival, celebrated by the Telugu community, in silk city on Saturday. The first day of the festival was celebrated as ‘Bhogi’. Since the town has a sizeable population of Telugu speaking people, the festival is celebrated with fervour in the region.

“It’s is the biggest festival of Telugu people and they celebrate it across the country,” said P Satya Narayana, a local. Besides Berhampur, the festival is also celebrated in Goplapur, Chhatrapur, Chikiti, Patrapur, Aska and Bhanjanagar in Ganjam and other southern districts including Gajapati and Rayagada. The Andhra Bhashabhivardhani Samajam (ABS) celebrated ‘Sankranti Sambaraalu’ at Prakasam Hall.

Clad in new dress, Telugus greeted each other with ‘Happy Pongal’ on the day. The revellers were also joined by Odias. The revellers performed ‘Bhogi’ with ‘Gobbammalu’. ‘Sankranti Sambaraalu; is a traditional harvest festival which is celebrated to enlighten the younger generation.

Chairman of Sankranti Sambaraalu Coordination Committee said Odisha has a population of 80 lakh Telugu speaking people of which 4.15 lakh reside in Berhampur city. Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, MLA Bikram Panda and mayor Sanghamitra Dalei were among those who attended the ‘Sankranti Sambaraalu’.

BERHAMPUR: Rangoli, traditional bonfire and cultural shows marked the beginning of three-day Pongal festival, celebrated by the Telugu community, in silk city on Saturday. The first day of the festival was celebrated as ‘Bhogi’. Since the town has a sizeable population of Telugu speaking people, the festival is celebrated with fervour in the region. “It’s is the biggest festival of Telugu people and they celebrate it across the country,” said P Satya Narayana, a local. Besides Berhampur, the festival is also celebrated in Goplapur, Chhatrapur, Chikiti, Patrapur, Aska and Bhanjanagar in Ganjam and other southern districts including Gajapati and Rayagada. The Andhra Bhashabhivardhani Samajam (ABS) celebrated ‘Sankranti Sambaraalu’ at Prakasam Hall. Clad in new dress, Telugus greeted each other with ‘Happy Pongal’ on the day. The revellers were also joined by Odias. The revellers performed ‘Bhogi’ with ‘Gobbammalu’. ‘Sankranti Sambaraalu; is a traditional harvest festival which is celebrated to enlighten the younger generation. Chairman of Sankranti Sambaraalu Coordination Committee said Odisha has a population of 80 lakh Telugu speaking people of which 4.15 lakh reside in Berhampur city. Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, MLA Bikram Panda and mayor Sanghamitra Dalei were among those who attended the ‘Sankranti Sambaraalu’.