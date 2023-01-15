Home States Odisha

Pongal celebrated in Berhampur

Since the town has a sizeable population of Telugu speaking people, the festival is celebrated with fervour in the region.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rangoli, traditional bonfire and cultural shows marked the beginning of three-day Pongal festival, celebrated by the Telugu community, in silk city on Saturday. The first day of the festival was celebrated as ‘Bhogi’. Since the town has a sizeable population of Telugu speaking people, the festival is celebrated with fervour in the region.

“It’s is the biggest festival of Telugu people and they celebrate it across the country,” said P Satya Narayana, a local. Besides Berhampur, the festival is also celebrated in Goplapur, Chhatrapur, Chikiti, Patrapur, Aska and Bhanjanagar in Ganjam and other southern districts including Gajapati and Rayagada. The Andhra Bhashabhivardhani Samajam (ABS) celebrated ‘Sankranti Sambaraalu’ at Prakasam Hall.

Clad in new dress, Telugus greeted each other with ‘Happy Pongal’ on the day. The revellers were also joined by Odias. The revellers performed ‘Bhogi’ with ‘Gobbammalu’. ‘Sankranti Sambaraalu; is a traditional harvest festival which is celebrated to enlighten the younger generation.

Chairman of Sankranti Sambaraalu Coordination Committee said Odisha has a population of 80 lakh Telugu speaking people of which 4.15 lakh reside in Berhampur city. Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, MLA Bikram Panda and mayor Sanghamitra Dalei were among those who attended the ‘Sankranti Sambaraalu’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pongal Berhampur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp