Home States Odisha

Suspended BJD leader Prasanta Jagdev confident of renomination

The sitting MLA from the coastal constituency Prasanta Jagdev, who has been suspended from the party, on Saturday exuded confidence of his renomination from Chilika.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janta Dal

Representational photo (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: When speculations are flying thick and fast about a major revamp in BJD ahead of the 2024 elections - with many sitting MLAs expected to be replaced with new faces - two senior leaders have their daggers drawn over party ticket for Chilika Assembly seat.

The sitting MLA from the coastal constituency Prasanta Jagdev, who has been suspended from the party, on Saturday exuded confidence of his renomination from Chilika.“I am confident that BJD president Naveen Patnaik will revoke my suspension soon and he will give the party ticket to me,” Jagdev told mediapersons.

A known bete noire of former Chilika MLA Raghunath Sahu, who has been lobbying hard for party ticket, Jagdev came down heavily on the former for playing a major role in his suspension from the party.Stating that Sahu has become politically insignificant, Jagdev said the former is day dreaming for getting BJD ticket when he has no chance to win from the seat.

“The party opted for me in Chilika as Sahu stood no chance to win. He has no base in the constituency. He has been hatching conspiracy against me after I got elected from Chilika. He will not succeed in his endeavour,” Jagdev said.

Jagdev, suspended from the BJD in October 2021 for anti-party activities after he assaulted a BJP dalit leader of Chilika, accused Sahu of conspiring with the BJP to create a situation near the Banpur block office where he was assaulted and his vehicle was ransacked on March 12, 2022.

Sahu, who was elected from Chilika on BJD ticket in 2014 and 2019, on the other hand said that the people of the state knew very well about me and Jagdev.“He (Jagdev) is a man without character and at least eight criminal cases are pending against him. He has no moral right to comment on me,” Sahu said.

The former MLA said that Jagdev who was denied bail from Orissa High Court in the Banpur incident in which he rammed his vehicle on a crowd and injuring 20 people including eight police personnel got his bail from the Supreme Court. This speaks volume about his criminal mindset, Sahu added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Prasanta Jagdev
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp