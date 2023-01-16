Home States Odisha

Agniveer training kick-starts at Gopalpur in Odisha

The basic military training of the first batch of ‘Agniveers’ has kick-started at the Army Air Defence Centre (AADC), Gopalpur from January 2. 

Published: 16th January 2023

An Agniveer trains at Artillery Centre in Hyderabad( File photo)

By Express News Service

The batch of 687 ‘Pioneer Agniveers’ of the Army Air Defence would be put through 10 weeks of basic training, said a release of the AADC. After completion of the training, the Agniveers are expected to possess requisite skills to transform into physically tough, mentally robust and highly motivated air defence soldiers. 

Subsequently, the Agniveers would enter the advanced military training phase for a duration of 14-21 weeks. The advanced training phase would empower Agniveers to be technically sound, capable of handling weapon/equipment and fit to serve in the Corps of Army Air Defence. 

