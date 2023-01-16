Agniveer training kick-starts at Gopalpur in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The basic military training of the first batch of ‘Agniveers’ has kick-started at the Army Air Defence Centre (AADC), Gopalpur from January 2.

The batch of 687 ‘Pioneer Agniveers’ of the Army Air Defence would be put through 10 weeks of basic training, said a release of the AADC. After completion of the training, the Agniveers are expected to possess requisite skills to transform into physically tough, mentally robust and highly motivated air defence soldiers.

Subsequently, the Agniveers would enter the advanced military training phase for a duration of 14-21 weeks. The advanced training phase would empower Agniveers to be technically sound, capable of handling weapon/equipment and fit to serve in the Corps of Army Air Defence.

