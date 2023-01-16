Home States Odisha

Buzz over Dilip Ray’s return to BJD

Since quitting BJP and resigning as Rourkela MLA in 2018, Ray is without any party affiliation

Published: 16th January 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJD leaders with Dilip Ray at the latter’s residence in Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  As Rourkela basks in the glow of the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, the political grapevine is abuzz with speculation of  Dilip Ray returning to the BJD amid indications of the ruling party leaders cozying up to the former union minister.  

On Friday, BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Sushant Rout and Dharmasala legislator Pranab Balabantaray landed at Ray’s residence in Rourkela to invite him to watch India’s inaugural match against Spain at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

The pre-match event was inaugurated by BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Ray, a former Rourkela MLA, was seated at the stadium’s VIP box with BJD ministers and legislators. Ray supporters and a section of the BJD are upbeat about his possible return to the ruling party with some even claiming that the CM had invited Ray to the match over phone. 

In a social media post, Ray thanked the CM for hosting the hockey World Cup at Rourkela and also praised the central government saying, the Smart City scheme played a pivotal role in making this possible. 

Reliable sources in BJD said the party is more than eager to utilise the influence of Ray in Rourkela and rest of Sundargarh district in the 2024 general elections. Notably, Ray was one of the founders of BJD.
Since quitting BJP and resigning as Rourkela MLA in November 2018, Ray continues to be without any party affiliation. In the past, he had tried several times to return to BJD, but his pending CBI case in the coal scam was an obstacle. In 2020, Ray was convicted for his alleged involvement in the coal block allocation scam during his tenure as union minister of state for coal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government in 1999.

BJD insiders claimed that Ray may get a clean chit in the case before the 2024 polls to facilitate his return to the regional outfit. State secretary of Biju Yuva Janata Dal Prakash Paswan said the CM’s decision of bringing any leader to the party would be acceptable to all.    

However, a section of the BJD cautioned that Ray’s re-entry has to be handled delicately to avoid the risk of creating rift in the party organisation where Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak is a dominant force. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Ray
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp