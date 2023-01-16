Home States Odisha

Mahanadi pollution: Orissa High Court declines PIL

The Orissa High Court has declined to entertain a PIL seeking intervention against discharge of untreated sewage water from Cuttack city into Mahanadi river.

Published: 16th January 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has declined to entertain a PIL seeking intervention against discharge of untreated sewage water from Cuttack city into Mahanadi river. High court lawyer Anup Kumar Mohapatra had filed the PIL regarding the release of sewage water into the Mahanadi near the Sikharpur railway bridge. The petition came up on Tuesday while Mohapatra appeared in person and alleged that the unchecked discharge of the effluent was creating health hazards for the locals, having adverse effect on aquatic life and posing threat to the environment.

However, the two-judge bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman advised the petitioner to take the issue to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Though Mohapatra pointed out that the court had taken up a PIL on a similar problem regarding pollution of Kathajodi river and it was still pending before the court of Chief Justice, the bench said it did not want multiplying of such cases.

Accordingly, the bench disposed of the petition giving the petitioner “liberty to approach the National Green Tribunal in accordance with law”. According to the petition untreated drain water and sewage generated from households, hospitals, commercial establishments, railway station area, Ravenshaw University campus, College Square and Jobra was being discharged into the Mahanadi river near the Sikharpur railway bridge throughout the year.

The similar PIL pending before the court  was regarding the unchecked discharge of untreated sewage water from Cuttack city into Kathajodi river at Khannagar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp