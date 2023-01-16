Home States Odisha

Malyabanta Mahotsav kicks off in Odisha

In the evening, the five-day festival was formally inaugurated by Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick at Malyabanta Mandap at DNK Ground.

Published: 16th January 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Jagannath Temple Puri. (Express Photo)

Lord Jagannath Temple Puri. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Over 50,000 people participated in the Kalash Yatra to mark the launch of the district’s annual cultural event ‘Malyabanta Mahotsav’ at Malkangiri town on Sunday. Dance troupes of Bonda, Didyai and Koya tribes performed as collector Vishal Singh performed puja at Jagannath temple here before the start of the yatra which culminated at DNK Ground. 

In the evening, the five-day festival was formally inaugurated by Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick at Malyabanta Mandap at DNK Ground. Mallick said over the years, the festival has turned into a cultural movement in the district.

Dance troupes from Haryana, Assam and West Bengal performed on day one of the event. On the sidelines of the Mahotsav, a Pallishree Mela is also being organised by the administration. Among others, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, SDC advisor Pradeep Majhi, Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka and Malkangiri legislator Aditya Madhi were present.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalash Yatra Malyabanta Mahotsav
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp