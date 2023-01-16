Malyabanta Mahotsav kicks off in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Over 50,000 people participated in the Kalash Yatra to mark the launch of the district’s annual cultural event ‘Malyabanta Mahotsav’ at Malkangiri town on Sunday. Dance troupes of Bonda, Didyai and Koya tribes performed as collector Vishal Singh performed puja at Jagannath temple here before the start of the yatra which culminated at DNK Ground.

In the evening, the five-day festival was formally inaugurated by Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick at Malyabanta Mandap at DNK Ground. Mallick said over the years, the festival has turned into a cultural movement in the district.

Dance troupes from Haryana, Assam and West Bengal performed on day one of the event. On the sidelines of the Mahotsav, a Pallishree Mela is also being organised by the administration. Among others, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, SDC advisor Pradeep Majhi, Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka and Malkangiri legislator Aditya Madhi were present.

