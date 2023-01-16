Home States Odisha

Mystery shrouds death of Rourkela Steel Plant employee

The deceased was identified as A Baxla (56), a regular employee of the RSP.

Published: 16th January 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  An employee of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) who was found in a critical condition inside a tunnel of the SMS-2 department under mysterious circumstances, was declared dead at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) on Saturday evening. 

The deceased was identified as A Baxla (56), a regular employee of the RSP. Sources said at around 3.30 pm on Saturday, Baxla had gone to the tunnel of the basic oxygen furnace section of SMS-2 to evacuate water. When he did not return after two hours, his coworkers went to search for him. They found Baxla lying unconscious in the tunnel. He was rushed to the intensive care unit of IGH but declared dead a few hours later. 

While Baxla’s autopsy report is awaited, the RSP management on Sunday handed over a written offer for compassionate employment to the deceased’s daughter. Five days back, a contract worker, identified as PK Behera (41), was found dead on the railway track of the raw materials handling plant of RSP.

